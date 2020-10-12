Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally crossed the 2.5 lakh-mark on Sunday as 2,546 more people tested positive for the infection, while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,022, a health official said.

The fresh infections reported in all the 30 districts have taken the state's caseload to 2,52,239, he said.

As many as 3,342 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,27,615, the official said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 90.23 per cent.

As many as 1,504 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,042 people tested positive for COVID-19 during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 410, followed by Angul (208) and Sundergarh (161), he said.

Five fresh fatalities were reported in Khurda, including three in Bhubaneswar, four in Balasore, two in Dhenkanal and one each in Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Koraput and Puri, the official said.

Ganjam district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 222, followed by Khurda (173) and Cuttack (84), he said.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have succumbed to other infections so far, the official said.

Odisha now has 23,549 active cases, he said.

The state has so far tested 37.55 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 45,079 on Saturday, the official added.

