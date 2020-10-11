Lucknow, October 11: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed during festivals later this month and in November. According to the guidelines, no festival-related events will be permitted in COVID-19 containment zones. People from containment zones will not be allowed to participate or organise festival celebrations in non-containment zones. Festive Season 2020: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Warns People, Says ‘Never Forget to Wear Masks Above Nose During Festivals’.

Major festivals will be celebrated amid COVID-19 pandemic in October and November. While Navratri will begin from October 17, Mahaashtami will be observed on October 23. Dussehra will be on October 25 and Eid Milad-Un-Nabi on October 30. Dhanteras will be observed on November 12. Diwali celebrations will be held on November 13 and 15. Bhaiyyaduj and Chhat Puja will be observed on November 16 and 20 respectively. Festive Season 2020: Delhi Bans Fairs, Rallies, Food-Stalls, Swings During Festival Celebrations Till October 31.

Complete Guidelines For Festival Celebrations Amid COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh:

Government of Uttar Pradesh issues SOPs/guidelines for the festive season from October to November 2020, in the wake of #COVID19. No festival-related activities allowed in Containment Zones. Organisers, staff & visitors coming from Containment Zones not allowed at such events. pic.twitter.com/QhrxQSAXxA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2020

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan urged people to avoid large congregations during the upcoming festivals. Speaking at his weekly webinar, Sunday Smavaad, Dr Harsh Vardhan also asked people to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government in view of the coronavirus outbreak. He urged people to celebrate upcoming festivals at home, with their loved ones, instead of going out to fairs and pandals.

"No religion or God says that you have to celebrate in an ostentatious way; that you have to visit pandals and temples and mosques to pray," Vardhan stated while hosting his weekly webinar, Sunday Samvaad. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus during ensuing festivities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).