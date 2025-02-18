Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (PTI) The father of the Nepali student, whose body was found in her hostel on the KIIT campus in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday alleged that the private engineering institute "mistreated" undergraduates from the neighbouring country.

His comment comes after the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was accused of evicting a group of Nepali students from their hostel, amid tension on the campus following the death of Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B Tech student of the institute.

Sunil Lamsal, the father of the deceased student, reached here this morning as the post-mortem examination of his daughter's body will be conducted at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar during the day, an official said.

“I have lost my daughter. Many other children are studying here. It is known from the media that some students were driven out of their hostel. This is not right. This incident should not be repeated. These people go to Nepal and invite students to study here. The institute mistreated them," Lamsal alleged.

KIIT authorities could not be reached for their comment.

He, however, reposed faith in the Odisha government and the police to get justice over the death of her daughter.

"I have sent my daughter here for higher studies. We hope that the government will ensure justice. We have faith in the government and the police administration here. We hope to get justice," Lamsal said.

Prakriti Lamsal's body was recovered on Sunday evening from her hostel room.

The institute said, "It is suspected that the girl was having an affair with another student at KIIT, and she may have committed suicide for some reason."

The incident gained attention after the deceased's cousin filed a complaint at Infocity Police Station in Bhubaneswar, alleging that his sister hanged herself in her hostel room on Sunday. He claimed that a boy student at the institute had been blackmailing his sister, which, he believed, led to her suicide.

