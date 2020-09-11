Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], September 11 (ANI): Odisha Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have tested COVID positive. Now I am in home isolation and stable. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required," the minister said in a tweet on Friday.

Sahu is the fifth minister in Odisha who has tested positive for Coronavirus infection. The ministers who had earlier tested positive include Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Susanta Singh and Arun Kumar Sahoo. Media reports said another Minister Padmini Dian had also earlier tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

