Shillong, Aug 23 (PTI) Health authorities in Meghalaya have declared the office of an English daily here as containment area, days after some of its staff tested positive for COVID-19, a senior state goverment official said on Sunday.

The move would facilitate testing, isolation and quarantine of primary and secondary contacts of the positive cases, he said.

"It is necessary to declare the office building and staff quarters of The Shillong Times as a containment area so as to restrict unregulated entry and exit movement on site," East Khasi Hills District Magistrate Matsiewdor War Nongbri said.

Health Services Director Aman War said a machine operator, a driver and a helper in the newspaper's office have tested positive for COVID-19.

As pe the latest update, Meghalaya's coronavirus tally stood at 1,917. A total of 776 people have recovered from the disease.

