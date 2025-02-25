Uttarkashi, Feb 25 (PTI) A village development officer died by suicide on Tuesday in Mori block of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

Nishu Kumar (29) was found hanging from a noose in his room where he lived on rent, said Mori police station in-charge Ranveer Singh Chauhan.

A suicide note written by Kumar was found on the spot, saying he was taking the step voluntarily.

He also apologised to his parents in the note for not being there anymore to take care of them, the SHO said.

Kumar was posted as VDO in Mori a few months ago.

He was a resident of Kumarada, Manglaur, near Roorkee in Haridwar district.

The police has sent the body for post-mortem.

The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem report comes.

