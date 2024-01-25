Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) The Karnataka government Wednesday issued a notification to bring about its 13,000 employees, who were notified before April 1, 2006 but were appointed at a later date, under the Old Pension Scheme.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on 'X' that he had made this promise to the government employees on a strike against the new pension scheme.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: ED Grills NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, Grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, for 10 Hours, Summons Him Again on February 1.

"Before the election, I visited the place where the employees were on a strike against the NPS and promised them to fulfil the demand after we come to power. I hope this decision has given comfort to all the families of 13,000 employees under NPS," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)