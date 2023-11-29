Nashik, November 29: A portion of an old rail over bridge (ROB) near Manmad station in Nashik district of Maharashtra collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The protection railing and the eastern side part of the ROB situated on Manmad-Yeola road collapsed at around 5.15 am. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the incident. Following the incident, traffic on the Indore-Manmad-Pune national highway was stopped, according to police. Anti-Collision System KAVACH, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Mumbai Corridor to See Completion in 2024-25, Says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Both sides of the Manmad-Yeola road and the crumbled portion of the bridge have been barricaded. The traffic coming from Malegaon and Yeola has been diverted via Lasalgaon.

