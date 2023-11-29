New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The eagerly anticipated Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai railway corridors are on track to see the completion of the anti-collision system KAVACH in the fiscal year 2024-2025, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

In 2016, the ambitious automatic train protection (ATP) system, KAVATCH, project received the green light for implementation. Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.

Kavach is a technology-intensive system that aids the loco pilot in the train running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case the Loco Pilot fails to do so and also helps the train safely run during inclement weather.

Vaishnaw stated further that the KAVACH system is not resting on its laurels.

The introduction of the Next Generation KAVATCH, boasting 4G/5G-based systems is set to redefine the standards of infrastructure technology, he said.

The tender for this cutting-edge technology is expected to be unveiled next month.

Further, the minister informed the government has set an ambitious goal of covering 2,500 kilometres per year. However, the real showstopper is the projected leap in 2025-2026, with a target of an astounding 5000 kilometres per year.

There was much debate around the anti-collision system in light of the horrific triple-train accident in Odisha's Balasore on June 2, which claimed the lives of close to 300 passengers while leaving about 1,000 injured.

Vaishnaw further said that the railway launched a new technology in elephant corridors last year to protect elephant death by train. As a pilot project, the technology has been successfully tested on a 150-kilometre stretch in Assam, which has a large population of jumbo.

He further informed that the technology will be installed in 7,00 KM of elephant-prone area in upcoming months and the cost of the project will be Rs 181 crore. It will benefit Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Jharkhand, and parts of Chhatisgarh and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

