Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) A four-member delegation headed by Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsin Al Rahbi, Commander, Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO), visited the Western Naval Command here on February 16-17 and interacted with senior officials, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Al Rahbi called on Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The two sides also examined ways of enhancing cooperation in the maritime domain between the two navies, it said. The delegation visited Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.

Age-old socio-economic linkages and the strong defence relationship between India and Oman have been foundational to the strong bonds of mutual cooperation between the two navies, the Navy said.

Prior to arriving at Mumbai, the Royal Navy of Oman delegation visited New Delhi and interacted with senior authorities and officials related to national defence and international security, it added.

