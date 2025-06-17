Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday interacted with a delegation of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) and acknowledged their efforts in promoting the Union Territory as a premier tourist destination.

The tour operators appealed to their members to promote Jammu and Kashmir as a premier travel destination.

"We are very grateful to the IATO for coming here and organising this visit, because trust works both ways. Your presence assures us that we are on the right path," Abdullah told the IATO delegation.

Referring to the tragic incident earlier this year, the chief minister said, "To call it unfortunate would be an understatement. It impacted not just 26 families directly but also affected the confidence of many more. Just when the season had begun to look promising, the downturn by mid-June was quite telling."

A terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Highlighting the resilience of the tourism sector, Omar Abdullah expressed optimism about the revival.

"Since the 2022 season, we've seen a surge in tourist vehicles. It was encouraging to see Srinagar bustling with activity, taxis with luggage on rooftops heading to Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and beyond."

He stressed that the goal is not to have tourists visit Kashmir just once.

"We want them to return again and again. That's why your feedback is essential for improving the experience, enhancing infrastructure and expanding the adventure tourism potential," he said.

Touching on the progress of developing nine new destinations, the chief minister said the government is working closely with the Centre to develop and operationalise them.

"Destinations across Jammu and Kashmir hold immense tourism potential, and both regions will be equally promoted," he said.

On infrastructure and connectivity, the chief minister noted the popularity of the new train services to Kashmir and promised to take up the issue of capacity constraints with the Ministry of Railways.

"The demand is growing, and we will explore increasing train length and frequency," he said.

He also underscored the importance of reopening destinations that were temporarily shut following the Pahalgam incident.

"We have begun this process. It's a matter of restoring confidence -- for tourists and for ourselves," he asserted.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude to the visiting delegation and reaffirmed the government's commitment to elevating Kashmir's tourism potential through partnership, innovation and sustained promotional efforts.

In a press release, the IATO lauded the steps taken by the Union Territory government to promote tourism.

"The government of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Department of Tourism, has taken commendable steps to upgrade infrastructure, improve accessibility, enhance security, and provide a tourist-friendly environment.

"The presence of dedicated tourism officers, trained police personnel, and round-the-clock support systems instils a sense of security and comfort for every traveller," the IATO said.

The IATO appealed to all its members, and the larger travel fraternity in the country and abroad, to confidently promote Jammu and Kashmir as a premier tourist destination.

"We assure travellers that Kashmir is open, vibrant, and ready to host them. The valley, in all its natural splendour, is offering not just scenic beauty but a rejuvenating and secure holiday experience," it said.

It urged the media and travel influencers to share the positive developments and support this effort in rebuilding trust and dispelling unfounded apprehensions.

The IATO further said its delegation witnessed first-hand the peaceful and welcoming atmosphere prevailing across all the locations they visited.

"Pahalgam, Srinagar and surrounding areas are absolutely safe for tourists. The hospitality, warmth, and readiness of the local tourism industry are clearly visible.

"We were heartened to see that both government authorities and private stakeholders are working together seamlessly to ensure the safety, comfort and memorable experiences of all visitors," it said.

