New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a review meeting with Health Minister Satyendra Jain and senior officials on the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, amid concerns raised by new variant 'Omicron'.

The meeting underway in Delhi Secretariat is also attended by Chief Secretary, Health Department officials, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and DMs of all the districts, said a source.

Earlier, the Delhi government on Monday, in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, decided RT-PCR tests will be conducted on all passengers arriving from six high-risk countries.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. (ANI)

