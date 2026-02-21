Defending champions India are set to kick off their Super 8 campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a highly anticipated clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium this Sunday. Both teams arrive in Ahmedabad undefeated after dominating their respective groups. While India enjoyed an unblemished run in Group A, South Africa mirrored that success in Group D. As the team management finalises its strategy, a few key selection dilemmas remain for the host nation. India vs South Africa Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?.

Top-Order

The primary focus of India’s team selection revolves around the opening partnership. Ishan Kishan has cemented his spot following an exceptional group stage, currently standing as the team's leading run-scorer with a strike rate of over 200. However, his partner, Abhishek Sharma, has struggled significantly, recording three consecutive ducks in the tournament.

Despite the lean patch, reports suggest the management may back Sharma to rediscover his form on a traditionally batting-friendly Ahmedabad surface. Should they opt for a change, Sanju Samson stands as the immediate replacement at the top of the order.

Middle-Order Stability and All-Rounders

The middle order appears settled, with Tilak Varma offering stability at number three. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will slot in at number four, aiming to dictate play during the middle overs. Shivam Dube, fresh off a match-winning 66 against the Netherlands, is expected to feature at number five, followed by vice-captain Hardik Pandya and designated finisher Rinku Singh.

In the spin-bowling all-rounder department, Axar Patel is widely tipped to return to the playing XI. The left-arm spinner was rested for the final group match but is expected to replace Washington Sundar, providing better balance and control against South Africa’s batting unit. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Bowlers

India’s pace attack will be spearheaded by the reliable duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Bumrah’s economy rate has been remarkable throughout the group stages, while Arshdeep has a strong recent record against South African opener Quinton de Kock.

The specialist spin department will be led by mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. As India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine scalps, Chakaravarthy's middle-over spells will be crucial in containing a dangerous South African line-up that includes Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, and David Miller.

India’s Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Against South Africa: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma / Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2026 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).