New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): On the occasion of its 12th foundation day, the Aam Aadmi Party gave the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Naujvan, (salutation to soldiers, farmers, youth) and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal exhorted the youth of India to take charge of the country.

"Aam Aadmi Party is a party of youth. Youth are the future of the country. The youth have to take charge of the country," Kejriwal posted on social media platform X on Sunday.

"Today, on the occasion of its 12th Foundation Day, the Aam Aadmi Party gives the slogan - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Naujvan," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party had witnessed several ebb and flow, but overcome and become the national party with the love of the citizens.

"On this day in the year 2012, the common man of the country stood up and established his own party 'Aam Aadmi Party'. From then till today, there have been many ups and downs in these 11 years, many difficulties have also come, but there has been no shrink in our spirit and passion. Today, this small party has been transformed into a national party by the people with their love and blessings. The blessings of the public are with us and we all will continue to move ahead with our strong intentions and work for the public," he wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

The AAP was founded on November 26, 2012, by Kejriwal from the 2011 India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, a civil motion against the backdrop of corruption scandals that came to light during the UPA government.He chose to float the party on this day as the Constitution of India was adopted on this day in 1949.

"Best wishes to all the workers on the foundation day of the party," Kejriwal added in his post on X.

On Sunday he also took a swipe at the central government, invoking its agencies' action against AAP leaders.

"In the history of India, no other political party has been targeted as much as AAP has been targeted in the last 11 years. They filed more than 250 false cases against us in 11 years. All agencies in the country were put after AAP. But they never found any evidence to this day. This is the biggest certificate of our honesty," CM Kejriwal said. (ANI)

