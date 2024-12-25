Namita Kaul Bhattacharya pays floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in New Delhi.(Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India] December 25 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's foster daughter, Namita Kaul Bhattacharya on Wednesday offered floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birthday at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in the national capital.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Vajpayee as a tall statesman whose leadership continues to inspire the nation and recalled the pivotal role played by the former Prime Minister in India's transition to the 21st century.

Also Read | Telecom Industry Revenue in India Doubled in 5 Years Due to Tariff Hikes, Increasing From 8% to INR 674 Billion in Q2 FY25, Bharti Airtel Biggest Gainer: Report.

In an article he penned, PM Modi describes Vajpayee as the "architect of India's transition into the 21st century that set stage for country's economic surge".

In his tribute, PM Modi lauded Vajpayee for his foresight in projects like the Golden Quadrilateral, his leadership during the nuclear tests, and his commitment to strengthening Indian democracy and the Constitution.

Also Read | Christmas 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Extend Warm Greetings on Christmas; Highlight Peace, Compassion and Unity.

PM Modi wrote, "Our nation will always be grateful to Atal Ji for being the architect of India's transition into the 21st century. When he took oath as PM in 1998 our nation had passed through a period of political instability. In about nine years we had seen four Lok Sabha elections."

The PM's article on Vajpayee's contribution to the nation was carried in several newspapers.

The Prime Minister said, "The people of India were getting impatient and also sceptical about governments being able to deliver. It was Atal Ji who turned this tide by providing stable and effective governance. Coming from humble roots, he realised the struggles of the common citizen and the transformative power of effective governance."

Praising Vajpayee further, the PM wrote that his era marked a gigantic leap in the world of Information Technology, telecom and communications.

"This was particularly important for a nation like ours, which is also blessed with a very dynamic Yuva Shakti. The NDA Government under Atal Ji made the first serious attempt to make technology accessible to the common citizens. At the same time, there was foresight in connecting India."

"Even today, most people recall the Golden Quadrilateral Project, which connected the length and breadth of India. Equally notable were the Vajpayee Government's efforts to enhance local connectivity as well through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Similarly, his Government gave a push to metro connectivity by doing extensive work for the Delhi Metro, which stands out as a world-class infrastructure project," he wrote.

"Thus, the Vajpayee Government not only boosted economic growth but also brought distant regions closer, fostering unity and integration," the Prime Minister wrote.

"On his 100th Jayanti, let us rededicate ourselves to realising his ideals and fulfilling his vision for India. Let us strive to build an India that embodies his principles of good governance, unity, and progress. Atal Ji's unwavering belief in the potential of our nation continues to inspire us to aim higher and work harder," PM wrote.

The Uttrakhand Chief Minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

Dhami highlights Vajpayee's legacy and praises him as a skilled administrator and a pioneer of the state's creation while commemorating his contributions to India's progress and global stature.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)