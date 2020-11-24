Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Owaisi were trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters.

"GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingyas. We will conduct a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls," Kumar said in an address while campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation polls in Hyderabad.

Speaking at a public gathering Sanjay said, "They ask why am I going to Bhagyalakshmi Temple? I ask them why should I not go there? They say I am starting a fight between India and Pakistan. Is Bhagyalakshmi Temple under Pakistan? If it is true then once BJP wins GHMC Election, we will do a surgical strike in Old city and weed out illegal Rohingyas from Hyderabad."

"Elections in GHMC should happen without voters from Pakistan, Rohingya and Afghanistan," he said.

Elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4. (ANI)

