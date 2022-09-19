Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Sept 19 (PTI) Jharkhand police on Monday arrested an accused in the crushing to death of a pregnant woman under the wheels of her father's tractor by recovery agents in Hazaribagh district, a police official said.

The accused was arrested from the district and hunt is on for the other accused in Thursday's incident, which took place at Bariyath village, the police officer said.

"We have arrested an accused Roshan Kumar Deo, who is among the four named in the FIR filed after the crushing to death of Monika Devi," the officer-in-charge of Ichak police station, Dhananjay Singh said.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe had constituted a special investigation team headed by deputy superintendent of police(HQ) Rajiv Kumar to apprehend the culprits after a murder case was registered in the police station.

Narayan Prasad Mehta, a family member of the dead woman, said that the recovery agents and the manager of Mahindra Finance Company there had become angry when her father Mithilesh Mehta had sought to see proof of their identity when they sent him a message over phone to repay the loan of Rs 1.30 lakh.

They insisted that he pay the entire amount or they would take away the tractor parked in front of a nearby petrol pump though Mithilesh Mehta had offered to clear Rs 1.20 lakh immediately. When the family members rushed to the spot the recovery agents forcibly drove away the tractor.

Monika Devi, who was three months pregnant, had rushed to the spot the with her divyang father to stop the recovery agents from taking away the agricultural equipment, and was crushed under its wheels.

The recovery agents and the finance company manager had fled the spot immediately in their car.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi and CPI state council member Bhuvaneshvar Mehta visited the bereaved family on Sunday, strongly condemned the incident and assured them of assistance. She also ensured that the culprits will be arrested soon.

The area where the incident took place falls under Annapurna Devi's parliamentary constituency Koderma.

Mehta condemned the high handedness of the recovery team and the tragic death of the 27-year-old woman.

The CPI leader demanded a high-level enquiry into the incident and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

Mahindra Group chief executive officer and managing director Anish Shah condoling the death had on Thursday assured that the incident would be investigated from all aspects and an examination would be undertaken of the practice of using third party collection agencies. He had also assured all support to the authorities during the probe into the incident.

