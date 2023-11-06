Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 6 (ANI): A 57-year-old man died Sunday night in Santhanpara village in Kerala's Idukki district after heavy rainfall in the area caused a landslide and widespread damage to crops and properties, the Santhanpara Police said.

The man died as the wall of his house collapsed and a slab fell on him when heavy rains in Kerala's Santhanpara village triggered a landslide on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Syahomplackal Roy was sleeping at his residence when the landslide hit. His death came to light Monday morning during the rescue operation. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the Thaluk hospital at Kerala's Adimali, police said.

About three landslides occurred in Kerala's Pethotty village which affected transport and electricity supply in the area. The Rapid Response Team of Santhanpara were engaged in rescue operations throughout Sunday night. People were shifted from the affected areas to the panchayat community hall.

Five people including two children were rescued as water gushed into their house. Currently, roads are being cleared, and transport and electricity supply are being restored.

Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted widespread rainfall in certain parts of South India over the next two days. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Kerala, predicting heavy rainfall in Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts.

According to an official press release from the weather department, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over south peninsular India from November 6-8. No significant weather over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days."

The Met Department on Sunday sounded an orange alert for heavy rainfall in three districts of Kerala and posted on X, "Orange alert in Kerala! Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts on November 5-6 with rainfall measures ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm. Take precautionary measures and stay safe."

As per the IMD forecast, there is a cyclonic circulation located over South Tamil Nadu and nearby regions, and it is expected to move west-northwestwards towards the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea over the next three days.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over the Southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast in lower & middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to move west north-westwards towards the Southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea. Under its influence, a Pressure Area is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea around November 8, 2023," said an official IMD release on Monday. (ANI)

