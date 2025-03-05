Jalna, Mar 5 (PTI) A man belonging to an OBC community has allegedly been tortured and branded with a hot rod by two brothers over a dispute in Maharashtra's Jalna district following which police have arrested one of the accused, officials said on Wednesday.

Some clips of the incident, which took place last week, have gone viral on social media, sparking an outrage and prompting activists of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to stage a protest on Tuesday and demand immediate arrest of the absconding accused.

The victim was going to offer prayers in a temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri last week at Janephal village in Bhokardan tehsil here when the two accused, who had an old dispute with the man, intercepted him and picked up a quarrel with him, as per the victim's complaint to police.

The accused forcibly took the victim to the temple's kitchen, stripped him and branded him with a hot rod on his thighs, stomach and knees, the complaint alleged.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

One of the accused was arrested on Monday, while search was on for his brother, Paradh police station inspector Santosh Mane said.

Some clips of brutalities committed by the accused went viral on social media.

OBC activists Laxman Hake and Deepak Borhade, and local functionaries of Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi staged a protest here on Tuesday, demanding immediate arrest of the other accused.

They also met police authorities and urged them to take strict action against the accused.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Borhade said it was an inhuman act and the police should immediately arrest the absconding accused and take stringent action against the culprits.

