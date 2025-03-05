Mumbai, March 05: The Bodoland Lottery Result ( Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of today, Wednesday, March 05, 2025, will be declared online in three phases. Participants can check the complete winners list along with ticket numbers on the official website bodolotteries.com. To view the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, players can visit the website and find the latest updates on Wednesday’s lucky draw. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this lottery remains a popular game of chance in Assam.

In addition to the Bodoland Lottery, several other lotteries are widely played in Assam, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. Those looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result of March 05, can click here to download the complete list of winners and ticket numbers in PDF format. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is available online on the official website, bodolotteries.com, or can be accessed here. The results, published in PDF format, include the complete list of winners and their ticket numbers. Draws are held every day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 05 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Although betting and gambling are prohibited in India, lotteries are legally permitted in at least 13 states, with some managed by state governments. It’s important to note that lottery winnings are purely luck-based, and no strategy can ensure success. LatestLY advises readers not to depend on lottery earnings for financial security.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).