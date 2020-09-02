Champhai (Mizoram) [India], September 2 (ANI): The team of Assam Rifles apprehended one person in Maulkawi village, Champhai district and recovered smuggled items worth Rs 1.17 crores from his possession.

The successful operation was carried out by the team of Assam Rifles on September 1.

The apprehended individual, along with the recovered items, were later handed over to the Custom Prevention Force by the Assam Rifles, according to a tweet by the official handle. (ANI)

