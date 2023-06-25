Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 25 (ANI): One person died while three were injured in a lightning strike in Kandiyal village in Uttarkashi's Purola tehsil on Sunday. The injured were brought to Community Health Centre, Purola from where they have been referred to Dehradun, a district disaster management officer said.

District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said, "Four people were injured due to lightning in village Kandiyal village under Tehsil Purola of Uttarkashi. One of these persons died. Other three injured have been brought to CHC Purola from where they are being referred to the Higher Center Dehradun."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Address to US Congress a Significant Event, Visit Redefined India-US Partnership, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Meanwhile, owing to heavy rains in Rudraprayag district, Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped at Sonprayag, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said. Haridwar received 78 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Dehradun (33.2) and Uttarkashi (27.7), as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and Monday. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Modi at Great Pyramid of Giza VIDEO: Indian Prime Minister Tours Egypt’s Iconic Pyramids (Watch).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)