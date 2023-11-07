New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): One person was killed and two others injured after a quarrel between two groups in Nangli Sakrawati area of Delhi, police said.

According to the police, on October 29, at around 8.30 pm, information was received about a quarrel at a godown in Nangli Sakrawati area. It was found that three persons received injuries and were taken to hospital where one of them succumbed to the injuries.

"The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Dharmender," police said.

Upon investigation, it was found that one person was detained on suspicion of entering a godown for theft by workers. After some time, a group of persons came there alleging that the detained person was being beaten and entered into a quarrel with the godown workers, which led to the murder and caused grievous injuries to two other persons.

Then the group absconded from the scene of crime, police added.

M Harshawardhan, DCP, Dwarka said "One accused Jane Alam was absconding. Today at around 3 PM, there was exchange of fire between the criminal and a team of Special Staff, Dwarka district. Three rounds were fired by Jane Alam and police team fired 4 rounds where he suffered gunshot injury to his leg. He is currently admitted in hospital for treatment."

A case FIR no. 510/23 u/s 302, 307, 147, 148, 149 IPC was registered at PS Najafgarh. 9 accused have already been caught in the case. (ANI)

