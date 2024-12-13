New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): After the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation One Election' bill, National Spokesperson of BJP CR Kesavan, on Friday welcomed this decision and emphasised that every Indian should welcome this move.

He stated that the revolutionary transformation would restore the spirit and sanctity of the Constitution.

"One Nation One Election will reclaim the spirit and sanctity of our Constitution which was betrayed when Congress broke and shattered the synchronous cycle of simultaneous elections by ruthlessly toppling state governments... It will increase voter turnout, bring political stability, ensure good governance, eliminate the role of black money in elections, reduce the burden on our security forces, and ensure that taxpayers' money is used more productively.., " he said.

CR Kesavan questioned the Congress party's opposition to the concept of "One Nation, One Election," citing that a high-level committee headed by Ram Nath Kovind had consensus from 32 political parties on the issue.

Kesavan pointed out that simultaneous elections were the norm until 1967 and were disrupted by the Congress party from 1966 to 1977.

"Why is Congress rattled when the high-level committee headed by Ram Nath Kovind spoke to all stakeholders, 32 political parties agreed to 'One Nation One Election.' Till 1967, simultaneous elections to the state assembly and parliament was the norm until the Congress party ruthlessly broke it from 1966 to 1977," he said.

The BJP leader claimed that the Congress party, led by Indira Gandhi, dismissed state governments around 37 times. He also mentioned that in 1970, the party curtailed the term of the state assembly for the first time in Indian history.

"The Congress party headed by Indira Gandhi dismissed state governments about 37 times. In 1970 for the first time in the history of India, the looks of our term was curtailed and, you know, ended. Before its tenure, and no one would forget during emergency how the Congress party amended Article 172 and increased the tenure of the state assembly and the parliament from 5 to 6 years so that it could continue in office during emergency without elections," he said. (ANI)

