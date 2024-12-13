Hyderabad, December 13: A Hyderabad couple was duped of INR 80 lakh after being promised a kidney transplant for their husband, who has been suffering from kidney failure. The couple, residing in the US, was introduced to a group of fraudsters who claimed to have arranged the transplant in Kolkata. Over several months, Sunitha Pinninti, the wife, made multiple payments through various channels to secure the procedure. Despite repeated trips to Kolkata, the transplant was never carried out, and the couple was left empty-handed. Based on Sunitha’s complaint, a case has been registered by the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

According to a report by Times of India, the case was registered on December 9 by the Cyberabad EOW after Sunitha Pinninti, a software engineer, filed a complaint alleging that she and her husband, Ranga Reddy Pinninti, were defrauded by a group of individuals. The fraud began when the couple, desperate for a kidney transplant for Ranga, was introduced to Ajay Madhok, who provided them with a dialysis machine and suggested they undergo a transplant in Kolkata. Organ Transplant Racket Busted in Delhi: 7, Including Female Doctor Arrested in Connection With International Organ Transplant; Main Accused a Bangladeshi.

Madhok connected them to three other individuals, namely Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Ranjeeth Singh, and Ram Kishan Singh, who claimed to have access to a kidney for INR 1 crore. After negotiations, the price was reduced to INR 80 lakh. Sunitha made the first payment of INR 11 lakh on May 2, 2023, via RTGS to Sharma’s Bank of Baroda account. Over the next few months, she continued to make several payments through different channels, including cash transfers and hawala transactions, reaching a total of INR 80 lakh. Digital Arrest Scam in Hyderabad: SBI Branch Staff Thwart INR 13 Lakh Scam Targeting Senior Citizen in Telangana.

Despite all the payments, the transplant procedure never took place. Instead, the couple was asked to travel to Kolkata on three separate occasions, July 10, August 25, and September 24, where they were continuously given vague excuses and delays. As the transplant continued to be postponed and the couple was unable to recover their money, Sunitha filed a complaint with the US federal police. Upon their advice, she approached Indian authorities, resulting in the registration of the case with the Cyberabad EOW.

