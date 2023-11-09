Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): A terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Kashmir zone police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

"One terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit TRF was neutralised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is going on," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

