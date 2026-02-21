New Delhi, February 21: In a major leadership reshuffle, Microsoft has appointed Asha Sharma as the new Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming, succeeding longtime Xbox chief Phil Spencer. The transition is effective immediately and marks a significant shift for the company’s global gaming strategy.

Sharma will now oversee Microsoft’s expansive gaming portfolio, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Game Pass, and publishing powerhouses such as Bethesda Softworks and Activision Blizzard.

End of an Era for Xbox

Phil Spencer’s departure concludes more than a decade of leadership that reshaped the Xbox brand. Taking charge of Xbox in 2014, Spencer steered the division through the challenging launch of the Xbox One and repositioned the company around subscription services and cloud gaming. His tenure also included Microsoft’s landmark 68.7 billion dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard, one of the largest deals in gaming history. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis Predicts AGI Within 5 to 8 Years, Hails 'Golden Era' of Science at India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Microsoft described the leadership change as part of a planned succession strategy. Spencer is expected to remain in an advisory role for a limited period to ensure continuity across hardware development and long term projects.

Who Is Asha Sharma?

Asha Sharma brings extensive experience in digital platforms and consumer technology. Before joining Microsoft, she held senior leadership roles at Instacart and Meta, formerly known as Facebook. Industry analysts believe her expertise in scaling consumer ecosystems aligns with Microsoft’s “Gaming for Everyone” vision, which focuses on expanding Xbox services across consoles, PCs, mobile devices, and smart TVs. Xbox New Update: Cross-Platform Play Gets an Upgrade, Gamers Can Access Play History Across PC, Handheld and Console Devices Including All Cloud-Playable Games.

What’s Next for Microsoft Gaming?

Sharma assumes leadership at a critical time. While Microsoft has successfully integrated studios acquired through Zenimax Media and Activision Blizzard, the company faces growing competition in subscription services and increasing regulatory scrutiny around digital storefronts and artificial intelligence in gaming.

She will also oversee development of next generation Xbox hardware and continue strengthening Xbox Game Pass as a core revenue driver.

Sharma will report directly to Satya Nadella, who praised both leaders in the official announcement. Nadella credited Spencer for laying a strong foundation and expressed confidence that Sharma’s leadership will guide Microsoft Gaming into its next growth phase.

The transition signals a new chapter for Xbox as Microsoft looks to expand its influence in the evolving global gaming industry.

