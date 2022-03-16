Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter in the Nowgam area of Srinagar on Wednesday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"01 terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.

The encounter started between the security forces and the terrorists in the Nowgam area of Srinagar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, one terrorist associated with proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed is killed in an encounter that took place between security forces and him in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

