Srinagar, Mar 16: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Nowgam area of the city, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is underway, and further details were awaited, the official added.

