Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter that broke out at Tilwani Mohalla in the Tral area of Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, informed police.

Police and security forces are on the job. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed in anti-terrorist operations at Tulran and Feeripora villages in the Shopian district. (ANI)

