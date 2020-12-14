New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said that the real 'Tukde Tukde Gang' is the one who cause panic in society through policies, not the farmers.

"Mr Minister, who is the real Tukde Tukde Gang? The one who sees every citizen with two perspectives, the one who spreads hate among society, the one which causes panic in society through policies, the one who praises Godse. Not our farmers," Sibal tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws.

However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

