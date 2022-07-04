New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The Law Ministry on Monday said a "milestone" has been achieved as over 1.59 crore cases have been handled by 20 virtual courts working in 16 states/Union territories and online traffic fines of more than Rs 258 crore realised.

In a tweet, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said that "milestone achieved" under virtual courts.

"Over 1.59 crore cases have been handled by 20 #VirtualCourts in 16 States/ UTs. Online fine of more than Rs 258 crores has been realised in around 25 lakhs cases till June 1, 2022," it said.

An official explained that the fines were related to traffic offenses.

As on June 1, there were 20 such courts in 16 states and Union territories -- two each in Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and West Bengal.

