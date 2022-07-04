National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 soon. The entrance exam is scheduled for July 17, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The test will be held at different centres located in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. When released, NEET admit cards will be available for downloading on neet.nta.nic.in.

As seen in previous years, NEET admit cards will mention the reporting time and gate closing time. Candidates are advised to reach the exam venue at the reporting time mentioned for them. NATA Phase 2 Admit Card Releasing on July 4 at nata.in; Check Details

They must ensure not to be carrying any banned items, including electronic devices, calculators, etc. They should avoid any metallic objects, including jewellery as they will have to undergo frisking. OJEE 2022 Admit Card Released at ojee.nic.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

In order to download the NEET 2022 admit card, all the candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Log on to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, ADMIT CARD NEET (UG) -2022" ( after the link will be activated)

Enter your credentials and click on login

Your NEET (UG) 2022 admit cards will be displayed

Download it and take the print out of the same.

It is worth mentioning that many medical exam aspirants are still hoping for NEET UG 2022 postponement and are raising their voices on social media.

