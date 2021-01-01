New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Only 30 flights per week will operate between India and the UK when services resume from January 8, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Friday and said this arrangement will continue till January 23.

Indian and UK carriers will each be operating 15 flights per week during the aforementioned period to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only, he said.

Over 60 passenger flights per week were flying between India and the UK in December.

However, the aviation ministry suspended all passenger flights connecting the two countries from December 23 onwards as a new variant of the coronavirus emerged in the UK.

The minister had announced on Wednesday that passenger flights between the UK and India would remain suspended till January 7 and they will resume in a "strictly regulated" manner thereafter. The earlier suspension period was from December 23 to December 31.

Puri tweeted on Friday: "It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021."

"Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only," he added.

