Hyderabad, Jun 22 (PTI) Alleging that previous BRS and the present Congress Governments have failed to live up to the expectations of Telangana people, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday claimed only the BJP can save and benefit the state.

Addressing a party meeting here, Kishan Reddy said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy failed in fulfilling the poll promises by expressing his helplessness, saying he was not able to raise any loans.

“I am informing you today that BRS or Congress Party, KCR ( former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ) or Rahul Gandhi totally failed in fulfilling the aspirations of four crore people of Telangana,” Reddy, who is also Telangana BJP president, said.

“If Telangana has to prosper and in order to fulfil the aspirations of four crore people of Telangana, only BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi can do that,” he said.

He further attacked the Congress Party, alleging that the grand old party made several promises before coming to power but failed to fulfil them, thereby undermining the people's confidence in the government.

Reddy alleged that the previous UPA government, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was in the news regularly for their alleged scams and corruption, prompting the people of the country to vote for NDA headed by Prime Minister Nraendra Modi.

The Minister said the Centre gave a befitting reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attacks. Reddy listed out various developmental projects being taken up by the central government in Telangana.

