New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Congress' candidates for the civic polls here were chosen on the basis of their work and only this party can solve people's problems through good governance, its Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary said on Thursday.

Campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in Kondli, Dallupura and Vinod Nagar, Chaudhary alleged that the BJP and the AAP only "cheated and betrayed" the public with false promises.

"I appeal to the public to vote for Congress candidates as both the BJP and the AAP only cheated and betrayed them with false and unfulfilled promises.

"Only the Congress can solve the problems of Delhiites with good governance," he claimed.

Chaudhary also highlighted the Kondli residents' complaints regarding broken roads, clogged drains, shortage of water, unemployment and price rise.

"The Congress gave tickets to those involved in grassroots-level work. They are all known faces in their respective wards and people have faith in them," he added.

Elections to the MCD are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7.

