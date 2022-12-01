New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who accidentally crossed the International Border in Punjab's Abohar sector was apprehended and later released by the Pakistan Rangers. He crossed the border during a search operation due to dense fog, the BSF said. Pakistani Drone Shot Down by BSF at Kalam Dogar Border Outpost Near Amritsar in Punjab.

According to information, at around 6.30 in the morning, a team of 8 BSF personnel was sent for patrolling on the other side of the fencing. Sources said that a constable inadvertently crossed over into Pakistan due to dense fog and was taken into custody by the Pak Rangers. When the patrolling team returned, it was found that the constable was not with it. Punjab: BSF Recovers Bag With AK-47 Rifle in Ferozpur.

Information about this incident was passed on to senior officers of the BSF. Later, an agreement was reached after a flag meeting of the officers of the BSF and Pak Rangers, after which the BSF jawan was released at around 1.50 p.m. The jawan had been recently posted at the Abohar border.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2022 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).