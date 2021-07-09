By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): In a much-needed respite from high temperatures, monsoon is expected to commence in Delhi-NCR region in the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s regional weather forecasting centre told ANI.

The yearly monsoon season starts from anytime between end of June and first week of July and continues till mid-September.

The monsoon generally prevails for three to four months on an average.

Charan Singh, Head, Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi said, "Since yesterday rainfall activity has started in places where monsoon was delayed, especially parts of Northwest India, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh."

"Delhi-NCR too received light rainfall yesterday. Rainfall will increase from today onward. Northwest India will see good rainfall from July 10 till July 12," Singh further noted.

The modern guidance, analysis or current observation shows rainfall will increase in northwest India from today onward and further rise in the coming days, says forecasting centre, New Delhi.

On July 8 partial rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi bringing relief from the sweltering heat.

The metropolis has seen a rise in temperature due to delayed monsoon. (ANI)

