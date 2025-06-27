Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): On the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington in Ooty, observed a wreath-laying ceremony at his final resting place.

Senior officers, including the Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College, Station Commander and members of the Parsi Community, laid wreaths at the Manekshaw Memorial. A Guard of Honour was presented as a mark of respect, followed by a two-minute silence in memory of the departed hero.

Also Read | Did Muslim Man Assault Hindu Wife in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur? UP Police Fact-Check Old Video Going Viral With Fake Claim.

According to Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Commandant, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, field marshal Sam Manekshaw is "undoubtedly" the most inspiring military leader of their time. He mentioned that his works and deeds will continue to inspire the upcoming generations.

"Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is undoubtedly the most inspiring military leader of our times. His deeds and words continue to inspire us and will continue to do so, to the future generations", he told ANI.

Also Read | Student Gang-Raped at South Kolkata Law College: Police Arrest 3 Youths for Sexually Assaulting Young Woman Inside Law College.

Sam Manekshaw was born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar, and he died of pneumonia at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94.

Manekshaw joined the British Indian Army in 1932 and served with distinction during World War II. His career spanned over four decades and five wars, including the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Manekshaw was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. He was honoured with the Military Cross on the battlefront during the Second World War.

Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. His legacy as one of India's finest military commanders endures, inspiring future generations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)