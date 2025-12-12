New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): In keeping with India's Neighbourhood First policy, Operation Sagar Bandhu was launched to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Sri Lanka affected by the devastating cyclone Ditwah, as per an official release.

As part of the operation, an Engineer Task Force comprising 48 personnel of the Indian Army was airlifted and inducted on a war footing to provide critical engineering support. The primary focus of the task force is the restoration of vital lines of communication, including the repair and construction of damaged roads and bridges.

The team comprises specialised bridging experts, surveyors and watermanship specialists, along with personnel proficient in operating heavy earth-moving equipment, drones and unmanned systems, enabling the delivery of precise and effective engineering support.

The Engineer Task Force is currently holding four sets of Bailey bridges, airlifted by C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, for the restoration of disrupted connectivity. In addition, the task force is equipped with pneumatic boats, outboard motors, HESCO bags and new-generation equipment such as heavy-payload drones and remotely controlled boats.

Fully equipped and operationally ready, the task force is capable of undertaking a wide spectrum of engineering tasks, including critical rescue and relief operations, as well as the construction of essential infrastructure such as shelters, roads and bridges, a release said.

Based on requirements conveyed by the Sri Lankan authorities, the Engineer Task Force, in close coordination with officers of the Sri Lanka Army and the Sri Lankan Road Development Authority, has conducted reconnaissance of multiple bridge sites requiring urgent restoration.

Given the criticality and immediacy of the requirement, work has commenced at the Kilinochchi Bridge site, where a modular Bailey bridge, capable of being configured to suit site-specific conditions, will be launched to restore connectivity, a release said. (ANI)

