Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 31 (ANI): The opening date of Badrinath Dham is to be decided on Basant Panchami at Narendra Nagar Rajmahal in Uttarakhand's Tehri.

The date will be decided after calculating the Panchang (calendar) in the presence of Maharaja Manujayendra Shah, MP Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay, Princess Shirja Shah, Rajpurohit Acharya Krishna Prasad Uniyal. Maharaja will then, announce the date of the opening of the doors.

Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) media in-charge Dr. Harish Gaur said that the date of opening the doors of Badrinath Dham has been traditionally fixed at Rajmahal Narendra Nagar. On February 14, the religious ceremony will start at 10 am and after the Panchang calculation, the religious ceremony will start at noon. The opening of the doors will be announced and the date of Telkalash Yatra will also be decided on the same day.

"Officials of Shri Dimri Religious Central Panchayat will hand over the oil pot (telkalash) used for the consecration of Lord Badrivishal to the palace on February 14 after worship at Shri Yoga Badri Pandukeshwar and Shri Nrisingh Temple Joshimath."

He further stated that the temple committee members including BKTC Vice President Kishore Panwar, Dimri Central Panchayat Officer and BKTC Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh, Dharmadhikari Radhakrishna Thapliyal etc. will be present in the program to decide the date of opening of the doors.

Dr Harish Gaur also informed that the opening date of Kedarnath Dham will be decided on March 8.

"The date of opening of the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will be decided on the occasion of Shivratri on Friday, March 8, at the Panch Kedar Gaddasthal Shri Okareshwar Temple, Ukhimath (Rudraprayag) after the calculation of the calendar and the rituals. On the same day, the program of departure of Panchmukhi Bhogmurti of Lord Shri Kedarnath to Kedarnath Dham will be scheduled."

Speaking on the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) media in-charge said, "Akshaya Tritiya is on Friday, May 10 this year. Traditionally the doors of Shri Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham open on Akshaya Tritiya. In April, Shri Gangotri Temple Committee and Shri Yamunotri Temple Committee will announce the date and time of the formal opening of the doors of Shri Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham." (ANI)

