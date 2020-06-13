Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Operation Sadbhavana: Indian Army Distributes Relief Items to Needy in Kashmir Valley

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 08:14 PM IST
India News | Operation Sadbhavana: Indian Army Distributes Relief Items to Needy in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Continuing its outreach efforts to help and support people in the Valley, the Indian Army with support from corporates distributed relief items to the needy in Tanghadar, Machil, upper reaches of Gulmarg and other far-flung areas of Kashmir under Operation Sadbhavana.

The Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana has started disturbing relief and items among the poor people living in border areas of Kashmir Valley amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

People living in higher reaches of Gulmarg and people residing in Machil areas of LoC in Tanghdar area of Kupwara district were given relief by the Indian army.

Locals expressed their gratitude towards the Army's contribution. "This will definitely help," said Choudhary Ghulam Qadir (Sarpanch of Village in Gulmarg), a local resident.

Another person, Sabir Ahmad, a resident of Gulmarg said the Army has always looked after them. "Whenever there is some problem, they reach out to help us. Today, also the ration that has been distributed, we are happy with it," he said. The man informed that he works in the tourism sector, which is facing troublesome time due to COVID-19 crisis. "Unfortunately this year, tourists are not coming," he said.

Abdul Jabbar Baba, a resident of Machil village said: "I want to thank the Army on behalf of our village. Earlier too, they have helped us."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

