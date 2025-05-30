Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted on Friday how Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, is also a great example of Atmanirbhar Bharat, which showcased valour of the Indian armed forces and solidified the country's defence.

Adityanath credited the success of Operation Sindoor to the Make In India initiative, launched by PM Modi 10 years ago, which has contributed to India's self-reliance in defence production. He stated that the operation is a testament to India's growing strength and its commitment to protecting its citizens.

"Under India's new defence policy, under which the enemy's air defence system were destroyed, Indian armed forces demonstrated their valour and solidified India's defence. This also makes the world feel the power of Made In India, started by PM Modi 10 years ago. This was seen by the world this time through Operation Sindoor. This is a great example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," CM Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM is in Kanpur for the Prime Minister's visit, who is set to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects in the city.

Adityanath praised India's military strength and the success of Operation Sindoor, highlighting the country's growing defence capabilities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Adityanath emphasized that the operation demonstrated India's ability to respond decisively to threats, showcasing the valour of the Indian armed forces.

"I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the land of Kanpur after Operation Sindoor. Giving the utmost priority to the security of the nation. The reply has been given to the enemy in the language they understand, first with surgical strikes, then air strikes, and now with Operation Sindoor, today the whole world looks at strength of India's armed forces as an example," he said.

"PM's statement that Operation Sindoor is a pledge for justice displays the sentiments of every Indian and steely resolve of the country," CM Adityanath added.

Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched early on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists. India also effectively repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

PM Modi inaugurated various development projects in Uttar Pradesh, including the Chunniganj Metro Station to Kanpur Central Metro Station section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project worth over Rs 2,120 crore, which includes 14 planned stations with five new underground stations integrating key city landmarks and commercial hubs into the metro network.

Other projects which were inaugurated were the foundation stone laying of a 220 kV substation in Sector 28 at Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA); to meet the growing energy demands of the region. A 132 kV Substations worth over Rs 320 crore at Ecotech-8 and Ecotech-10 in Greater Noida was also inaugurated.

In a major boost to the road infrastructure in the region, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for widening and strengthening of Gauria Pali Marg for industrial development in Kanpur Nagar District; widening and strengthening of road to connect Narwal Mode (AH-1) on Prayagraj Highway to Kanpur Defence Node (4 lane) under Defence Corridor in Kanpur Nagar District

Uttar Pradesh is the last leg of PM Modi's four state visit. The PM's visit started on May 29 from Sikkim, where he participated in the programme, "Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth," and also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects.

PM Modi has completed his visit to Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts in West Bengal, where he laid the foundation stone of City Gas Distribution project. Meanwhile in Bihar, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new terminal building of Patna Airport. Additionally, he lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar. (ANI)

