Bhubaneswar, May 7 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday hailed the 'Operation Sindoor' by Indian armed forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and said the country stands united with its brave soldiers.

Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also expressed his gratitude to the armed forces by mentioning "Jai Hind" in his social media post.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a post on X, said, “India stands united. Salute to our brave Armed Forces for the precision and resolve shown in #OperationSindoor. Every strike on terror is a message — we will not tolerate threats to our sovereignty.”

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were conducted under the 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

In another social media post, Majhi said, “In our culture, 'Sindoor' is not just a tradition, it is a symbol of sacrifice and determination. This sentiment is also in the minds of our soldiers."

The chief minister said India is "now not just defending itself but is moving towards completely eradicating terrorism".

"We appreciate the courage of the army. We are with the army. We believe in the victory of the army. Hail India. Mother India, may you live long!”.

On the 'Operation Sindoor', Patnaik, who is in Delhi, said, "I have been informed that the Indian armed forces have been successful in the operation against terrorists. I congratulate them with all my heart".

