New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Opposition parties MPs on Thursday protested at Gandhi statue in Parliament in support of farmers, who have been agitating against three farm laws.

The protesting Congress lawmakers include Amar Singh, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Parneet Kaur and Gurjit Singh Aujla.

Leaders from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also demonstrated against the farm laws and demanded that the Centre must discuss farmer's issues properly inside the Parliament and these "black laws" should be repealed.

Hitting out at the Centre, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey asked how a House can function until and unless government discusses issues of farmers, spying and inflation.

"Farmers' issues are a priority for BSP and Shiromani Akali Dal. For us, the issue of spying is important too as it is a threat to democracy. How can the House function until and unless government discusses issues of farmers, spying and inflation? The government is mocking democracy," said BSP MP Ritesh Pandey.

Earlier today, the Parliament was adjourned after a ruckus over the opposition leaders tearing papers and throwing them inside the house premises. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11:30 am while Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 12:00 noon.

On Wednesday, several Lok Sabha MPs tore placards and threw papers inside the house during the proceedings.

Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla has expressed his disappointment with the conduct of MPs during Parliamentary proceedings.

He said, "Some members of the House are repeating incidents that are against Parliament rules. If this continues, I will have to take an action against those members in order to maintain the decorum of the House."

The Monsoon session of the Parliament, which started on July 19, has largely been unstable and chaotic and has witnessed many adjournments due to ruckus created by MPs over farm bills, the Pegasus controversy. (ANI)

