New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Opposition leaders on Thursday held a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the alleged manhandling of women members in the Upper House.

Earlier on Wednesday, Opposition members in Rajya Sabha slammed the government over the incidents in the House when a bill related to insurance businesses was taken up for passage with NCP leader Sharad Pawar alleging that "women MPs were attacked" and "more than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside to control the MPs".

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the government alleging that the Centre talks of 'Beti Padhao, Beti Padhao' but attempts to crush the voice of women. She alleged that MPs were manhandled.

The Opposition resorted to vociferous protests on Wednesday as the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 was taken up for consideration in the upper House after it passed a constitution amendment bill unanimously.

The bill was moved for consideration and passing by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Protesting opposition members came to the well of the House and some of them were seen tearing papers.

They accused the government of not following parliamentary norms and "bulldozing" the legislation. The Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill was taken up after the upper House unanimously passed the constitution amendment bill to enable states to prepare their own OBC lists.

The opposition has also been protesting and forcing adjournments on their other demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of new farm laws.

The Parliament was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled conclusion. (ANI)

