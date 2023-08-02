New Delhi, Aug 2: Opposition leaders on Wednesday walked out from the Rajya Sabha after the Chair did not admit their notices for suspension of the listed business and take up discussion on the Manipur issue. Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 58 notices under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on the ongoing situation in Manipur. Vice President Dhankhar Interacts with LoP Kharge in Parliament.

He said the notices have not been accepted, triggering protests by opposition members. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Derek O'Brien Engage in Argument After TMC MP Thumps Desk; House Adjourned After Spat.

As the Chair moved ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour, the opposition members walked out from the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)