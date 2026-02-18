Noida, February 18: Galgotias University was asked by authorities to vacate the AI Impact Summit in Delhi a day after controversy erupted over its robotic dog exhibit, government sources said on February 18.

The row began after the university showcased a robotic dog named ‘Orion’ at the summit, with a faculty representative stating that it had been developed by the institution’s Center of Excellence. The demonstration was part of a larger presentation highlighting an alleged INR 350 crore investment to build a comprehensive artificial intelligence ecosystem for students.

However, social media users quickly identified the robot as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available machine manufactured by Unitree Robotics. The robot is widely sold online and is not an indigenous prototype. ORION Robotic Dog Showcased at India AI Summit is China Made Unitree Go2 Robodog: Galgotias University Clarifies.

The incident triggered sharp criticism online, with many accusing the university of importing foreign technology and presenting it as homegrown innovation at a high profile national summit. The controversy gained traction rapidly, prompting scrutiny from officials overseeing the event. India AI Impact Summit 2026: How India Is Building a Third Model for Global Artificial Intelligence.

Sources indicated that authorities subsequently asked the university to vacate its pavilion at the summit venue.

Earlier, the university had clarified that it never claimed to have built the robotic dog and that the device was procured for academic and research purposes. Despite the clarification, the incident has sparked debate about transparency in technology showcases and claims of indigenous innovation at public forums.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

