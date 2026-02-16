Jammu Jailbreak Caught on Camera: 3 Inmates, Including 2 Pakistani Nationals, Escape From RS Pura Observation Home (Watch Video)

Jammu, February 16: Three inmates, including two Pakistani nationals, escaped on Monday from an observation home in the R.S. Pura area of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir. Official sources said that three inmates, including two Pakistani nationals, escaped on Monday evening from the R.S. Pura observation home after attacking and injuring two on-duty police personnel. “The incident took place at around 5.15 p.m. when the inmates allegedly assaulted the police personnel and managed to flee from the premises.

“The escaped inmates have been identified as Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, a resident of Dablehar in R. S. Pura, and Mohd Sunaullah and Ahsan Anwar, both Pakistani nationals. “Police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case. “An investigation has also been initiated, and special teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend the accused,” official sources said. Authorities have launched a massive search operation to nab the three escaped inmates. Faridabad Jail Shocker: 20-Year-Old Terror Accused Abdul Rahman Killed by Fellow Inmate With Sharp Object.

Soon after the incident, police swung into action and cordoned off the surrounding areas, while multiple teams were pressed into service to trace the fugitives. Official sources said that efforts are underway to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the escape, and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses. Police in Jammu said that special teams have been constituted and are conducting raids at various locations to apprehend the escaped inmates. The Social Welfare Department, Jammu, runs an observation home at R. S. Pura in Jammu district. It was established in 1988. Delhi Shocker: Man Out on Jail Shot Dead in Rohini, Gang War Angle Under Police Investigation.

Jammu Jailbreak Caught on Camera

VIDEO | J&K: CCTV footage show three inmates escaping RS Pura Observation Home after attacking policemen. (Source: Third Party)#JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/g9vS38dYKz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2026

Undertrials and juveniles in conflict with the law are kept under observation at the facility. They are provided boarding, lodging, shelter, and counselling sessions at regular intervals so that they do not come into conflict with the law in the future. Observation homes are facilities established under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. They provide temporary reception, care, rehabilitation, and education for children in conflict with the law during the pendency of inquiries.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 11:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).