New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with the Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber in Parliament on Monday.

During the interaction, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi; Minister of State for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal; Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan; and Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Syed Nasir Hussain were also present.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2:30 PM shortly after Opposition MPs objected to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's short-duration discussion on issues connected with Manipur.

Soon after the House assembled for the day and papers were laid on the table, the Opposition started raising the issue requesting the chair to consider it.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said, “The opposition is against a discussion on Manipur.

The Monsoon session, which began on July 20, has been marred by disruptions and walkouts over the violence in the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, the MPs of the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A returned to New Delhi on Sunday after a two-day visit to the violence-hit state.

The Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm today Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi earlier today said that bill to replace the ordinance on control of services in Delhi is not listed in today's business and the matter will not be taken up in the Parliament.

"We will inform you when it (Delhi Services Bill) will be introduced. It is not mentioned in the List of Businesses today," Joshi told reporters before the Parliament convened for the day.

He further stated that a no-confidence motion will be brought within ten working days from the day it was tabled in the Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also said Bill will not be introduced in Parliament today.

The Opposition front had on Wednesday submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

